Cops act swiftly to recover gold jewels stolen at CMBT

CHENNAI: City Police managed to crack the Koyambedu theft case within hours using CCTV footage and arrested the suspect. The swift action of the Police ensured that the entire belongings were recovered from the arrested accused, including the passenger’s bag containing 14 sovereigns of gold.

The complainant Vadivel and his wife Swarnathai from Avadi reported that they had lost their belongings as they were sitting inside the bus bound for Thuraiyur parked on the 6th platform of CMBT bus terminus. The incident was reported around 10 pm on Wednesday.

They had apparently kept their bag on the overhead rack of the bus which went missing after Vadivel went out to buy a water bottle. As the bag contained 14 sovereigns of gold, they immediately lodged a complaint at the Police Station.

The police team headed by inspector Uma Maheswari went through CCTV footage and found that the suspect had travelled in an auto rickshaw up to Vadapalani and later got into a bus to reach Alandur. When the police team caught up with the suspect he was inside a bus bound for Sivaganga at Alandur. He was arrested with the stolen bag with all the belongings intact.