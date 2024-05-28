'Coordinate, finish civic works in Chennai quickly': GCC directs Metrowater, TANGEDCO, others

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday directed officials of departments such as Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and TANGEDCO to work in coordination with each other to complete various civic works within the city at a fast pace.

The commissioner said that the departments should indicate specific details of the work taken up, with the department details including the stretch that is under construction. They should also indicate the timeline for road restoration and a tentative timeline for completion of the work.

The civic bodies are also expected to indicate the proposed benefit for the specific work. They should also put up traffic diversion boards mentioning routes to be taken up and guidance for alternative routes for places such as to the nearest hospital, school, and public transportation spots, the commissioner directed.

He also instructed that if the main work was over and the house service connection was pending, they should take up part restoration to make it motorable. The authorities should ensure that the access is not cut by barricading at appropriate places, while construction is ongoing.

The commissioner stated that a notice should be given or construction work should be stopped in case of new or proposed ongoing works without setbacks or other approvals. This should be done to avoid challenges in shifting of electricity poles as either setback is missing or floor level projections are being done without approvals, which can be very risky with EB lines in touching distance, he explained.

"Be sensitive to public complaints and grievances as all want the work to be done with minimum hindrance to day-to-day activities. Works pending beyond the timelines may be regularly reviewed and followed up with the contractors," J Radhakrishnan said.