Contract worker, his friend held for stealing 7 tons of iron rods from Chennai Metro Rail site

CHENNAI: The city police on Saturday arrested two persons including a contract worker for stealing seven tons of iron rods from a Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) construction site near Medavakkam.

The arrested persons were identified as Khadar Ali Khan (38) of Mangadu who was employed as a contract worker and his friend, Francis (34).

Khadar was working at a CMRL site in Medavakkam where works are underway for the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur line. In Friday night, the site supervisor noted several tons of iron rods missing after which he alerted the police.

Investigations revealed that a truck was used to load the iron rods, following which, the police alerted all nearby checkpoints and managed to intercept the truck near Pallikaranai.

The police then seized the stolen iron rods from the truck and arrested the duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.