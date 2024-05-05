Begin typing your search...

Construction worker dies of heatstroke in Chennai

The construction worker who was affected by heat stroke died after being admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 May 2024 7:37 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-05 07:44:50.0  )
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: A construction worker from Melmalayanur, Velu, died due to heatstroke while being engaged in construction work in Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, while Velu was working in the hot sun yesterday, he felt a numb sensation in his leg. Following this, he was admitted to the RGGGH where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reportedly, his liver, pancreas, and kidneys were affected by the heatstroke.

Notably, a separate ward has been set up at the RGGGH for heat-related injuries.

Online Desk

