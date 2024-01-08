Constitute statutes on service conditions, Madras University told

CHENNAI: Even as it set aside a single-judge’s order directing the Madras University promote a non-teaching staff to a senior post, the Madras High Court directed the university to frame statutes to govern the service conditions of its employees. If the institution failed to follow the direction within six months, the State government should look into the matter, the court added.

“If there is a failure on the part of the university to frame such service statutes within six months, we would embark on the State to frame regulations to govern the service conditions of the employees of the varsity,” said a bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu.

The university preferred an appeal before the court to set aside the order issued by a single-judge to appoint UT Manisundar (since deceased) as Joint Director as per the recommendation of the task force of Distance Education Council (DEC).

Manisundar was appointed as a system analyst in the Madras University in October 1985 on a contractual basis for one year. He approached the HC alleging that the varsity denied him promotion despite taking an active role in developing the required software in computerising the university examination results. It was informed that the university constituted an IT expert committee and the syndicate considered the report of the committee, and the nomenclature of Manisundar’s post was subsequently changed from system analyst to principal system analyst with the same pay scale.

On February 25, 2015, the single-judge directed the university to promote Manisundar. Aggrieved by this, the university preferred an appeal to set aside the order. V Sudha, the counsel for Madras University, submitted that only a senior faculty member of the university in the cadre of Professor is eligible to be appointed as Joint Director.

Manisundar’s request to promote him as teaching faculty was not permissible under the university laws, and being a non-teaching staff and the post of professor not being a promotional post from the non-teaching post of system analyst, Manisundar could not seek such a relief, she added.

After the submission, the bench set aside the single-judge order, holding that the order was passed without appreciation of materials available on record and contrary to the provisions of the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC).