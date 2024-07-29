Consider representation on lifting toddy ban: Madras HC to government

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to consider the representation seeking to lift the ban on the sale of toddy and directed it to file a detailed counter on alleged irregularities of overcharging in Tasmac shops.

In the PIL that came up for hearing before the first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu, S Muralidharan of Chennai said the toddy ban was a complex issue that intertwines cultural heritage, economic livelihoods, and public health concerns.

While regulating alcohol consumption was understandable, the blanket ban on toddy appeared disproportionate, especially when stronger spirits are legally available in the government-run Tasmac, he submitted.

After it became the monopoly operator in liquor sales, Tasmac was plagued by corruption, he submitted. The staff who are being paid meager salaries are overcharging customers to the tune of Rs 10 - 20 for a bottle, alleged the petitioner.

The government advocate responded that imposing a ban on toddy sales was a policy decision.

The bench then directed the State to issue an order after considering the petitioner's representation. It also told the State to file a detailed counter regarding the alleged irregularities in Tasmac and posted the matter after eight weeks.