Complexities of family life come alive in this play

CHENNAI: “The play has a four-member cast – a middle-aged couple, their daughter, and the young man she hopes to marry. Hold the Mushrooms opens with the daughter bringing her prospective partner to meet her father for the first time. From this initial encounter, the intricate web of relationships between the family members unfolds, taking the narrative forward,” director Michael Muthu tells DT Next about the 90-minute play. The play which is produced by the Boardwalkers in collaboration with Chennai Art Theatre, explores complexities of family life, unravelling the joys, struggles, and moments that bind the characters together. “Writer Binoy Mohan has created a story that resonates deeply with the audience. The humour that you see throughout adds a fun layer to the narrative,” adds Michael, known as Mike among the theatre circle.













According to the director, the play prompts the audience to reflect on their relationships and connections, providing a story that is both thought-provoking and emotionally impactful. Hold the Mushrooms features theatre actors TM Karthik, Roshan Poncha, Gibran Osman and Tanaaz Zoroofchi.

The play will be staged on March 1 and 2, from 7 pm to 8.30 pm at Medai, Alwarpet.