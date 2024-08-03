Complete construction of SWDs in Adyar zone before monsoon: Mayor Priya to officials

CHENNAI: As part of preparing the city for the northeast monsoon, Mayor Priya inspected and reviewed various projects, including storm water drain (SWD) works, and school buildings in wards 176 and 178 at the Adyar zone on Thursday.

She inspected the rainwater drainage works on CSI Road and Kanagam Periyar Road in ward 178, and instructed officials to complete it quickly.

Later, she inspected the construction of additional classrooms in Chennai Higher Secondary School in Bharathiyar Street, Chennai Primary School in Perumal Koil Street and Chennai Primary School in Udayam Nagar.

After inspection of the construction works of the canal on 6th Main Road, Ram Nagar in ward 176, and the cross drain in AGS Colony of Kalki Nagar, the Mayor instructed officials to complete the drain works in Kalki Nagar quickly before the monsoon season begins.