Complaint filed against woman cop for suppressing marital status

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man has filed a cheating complaint against a woman police constable and demanded legal action against her for marrying him in 2022 hiding her first marriage. Inquiries revealed that the woman had sought the court to declare her first marriage null and void.

The complainant, Sanjeevi Muthupandi, a native of Virudhunagar, stated in his complaint that he married a woman constable in February 2022, after he got acquainted with her through his relatives. While getting married at a temple in Tiruparankundram, the man’s family allegedly spent over Rs 6 lakh for the wedding after taking loans.

However, a week after the ceremony, she left the marital home after a quarrel. Since she did not return, enquiries by Muthupandi revealed that she had married someone else 5 months before she married Muthupandi.

Though she had also filed a divorce petition from the first marriage, she had allegedly suppressed the information about it. Since Muthupandi is in heavy debt because of the marriage, he sought legal action against her. Investigations are on.