Commercial LPG prices slashed by Rs 70.50 per cylinder in Chennai

CHENNAI: The oil companies on June 1 announced that the price of a 19 kg cylinder for commercial use has been reduced by Rs 70.50.

Accordingly, starting today, the price of a commercial cylinder in Chennai is Rs 1,840.50. Meanwhile, the price of domestic use cylinders remains unchanged at Rs 818.50.

Additionally, the Central government permits the oil companies to determine gas prices based on changes in the pricing of petrol and diesel.

Similarly, the oil companies will decide the price of LPG gas cylinders based on the global market twice on a monthly basis. Accordingly, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has now been reduced.