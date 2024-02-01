Begin typing your search...

Commercial LPG cylinder price hikes, costs Rs. 1,937 in Chennai

In this case, the price has been increased and food items in hotels is likely to increase today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Feb 2024 3:52 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-01 04:00:26.0  )
Commercial LPG cylinder price hikes, costs Rs. 1,937 in Chennai
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: Commercial cooking gas (LPG) prices increased by Rs 12.50 per 19-kg cylinder and is being sold at Rs 1,937.

A 19-kg cylinder in Chennai was being sold at Rs 1,924.

In this case, the price has been increased and food items in hotels is likely to increase today.

However, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder remains at Rs 918.50.

ChennaiCommercial cooking gas (LPG) pricesfood items5 food items
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X