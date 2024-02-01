Commercial LPG cylinder price hikes, costs Rs. 1,937 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commercial cooking gas (LPG) prices increased by Rs 12.50 per 19-kg cylinder and is being sold at Rs 1,937.



A 19-kg cylinder in Chennai was being sold at Rs 1,924.

In this case, the price has been increased and food items in hotels is likely to increase today.

However, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder remains at Rs 918.50.