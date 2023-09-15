Coimbatore logs two fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of infections in the State to 36,10,661.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.3 per cent, after 425 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at six. One new recovery was reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,574. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.