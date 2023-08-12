Coimbatore businessman cheated of Rs 12.6 crore

CHENNAI: City Police have launched search for a man who allegedly cheated a Coimbatore based businessman of Rs 12.6 crore after promising him to get a Rs 500 crore loan to expand the latter's business.

The suspect, Saravanan of Anna Nagar who runs a finance company got in touch with N Rajan Babu (60) of Coimbatore through a mutual friend.

When Rajan let Saravanan know that he had plans to expand his business, for which he required Rs 500 crore, Saravanan claimed that he can help him find investors.

Saravanan demanded a commission fee of Rs 12.6 crore and asked Rajan to give the cheque to his point person in Nungambakkam after which the money will be credited in his account.

Believing Saravanan, Rajan gave a cheque, but the money was never credited and Saravanan too couldn't be reached after which the businessman filed a police complaint. Nungambakkam police are investigating.