Coffee brand celebrates Madras's heritage through merch

CHENNAI: Four years ago, Viggnesh V, Shivani Murali and Venkatesh Kannan started Davrah, a coffee brand to popularise filter coffee that is chicory-free, freshly roasted, and ground. They oversee every step of the process and partner closely with small farmers. They also supply coffee beans to cafes throughout the city. Earlier this year, the trio introduced Abracadavrah, a new brand that blends Chennai’s art and culture with coffee, adding to the local coffee culture. "We started this community as a tribute to the city of Madras and its people. We are expanding into merchandise and later coffee equipment. This initiative focuses on art, featuring products designed by various artists, that will be launched soon. Each artist and their work will be showcased on the merchandise. We have launched the 'kaapi dabba' (coffee tin), reminiscent of Indian homes and serving as a nostalgic symbol of everyday life,” says Shivani.

T-shirt from Abracadavrah

Additionally, the team has introduced t-shirts tailored for the Madras weather. "The response to the shirts has been positive. We conducted a photo shoot featuring individuals wearing the t-shirts in authentic Madras locations. Instead of highlighting the t-shirt, we aimed to showcase the person immersed in that environment. We plan to release more designs in this series over the next couple of weeks," she explains.

The team has also organised some exciting events for people to participate in, such as an upcoming paint session scheduled for June 30. "This 'paint a picture' session will be led by artist Mahalakshmi Somasunder, where participants will create artworks depicting various aspects of Madras. The event will occur at Davrah Coffee in Alwarpet," Shivani announces.