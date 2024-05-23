Co-optex sets grand plans for 9-storey Unity Mall in Egmore

CHENNAI: After remaining on the margins for long, the members of Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society, popularly known as Co-optex, will soon take the battle to the swanky shopping malls in the city after the State government decided to construct a mega mall in Egmore to promote the handloom and handicraft products made by weavers from the State.

Christened Unity Mall, it will come up at the Egmore premises of Co-optex at an estimated cost of Rs 227 crore, official sources told DT Next. The cooperative society has applied for environmental clearance to build the structure.

“It is going to be built on a grand scale with a total area of 4.66 lakh square feet and will be a splendid attraction to market the handloom products from Tamil Nadu,” said an official.

“The building is planned to be completed in two years. The tender has already been called, and as the model code of conduct has come into force, the opening of the tender has been delayed. Tender works will commence after June 4,” officials said.

The mall would help the handloom weavers market and sell their products directly to the public, and would also be a platform to showcase their craft to foreigners who visit the city.

“The mall will be built under the Union government’s ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme. Products manufactured by medium, small and micro enterprises under the ODOP scheme can be sold here. Along with Tamil Nadu, other states can also showcase their unique products at the Unity Mall,” an official said.

The sprawling mall will be a nine-storey, air-conditioned building with two basement car parking lots that can accommodate more than 600 cars. Officials claimed that it would be better than the existing malls in Chennai.

“Although Geographical Indications (GI) tags are available for various unique products of the State, not many products attract the public except for a few like the Kancheepuram sarees. Along with products with the tag, the Unity Mall plans to showcase and sell unique and exclusive products from each district, which have not yet been given a GI tag,” the officials noted.

“Two Digital Experience Centres (DICC) are going to be set up for the public to learn about how handloom fabrics are made, the labour behind it and its greatness,” sources said.

The handloom weavers will benefit more from transporting their goods because of the mall’s location and proximity to Egmore railway station. “It will not only help promote local products within the State but also enable artisans from Tamil Nadu to showcase their products across the country,” the official noted.