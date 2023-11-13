CMRL’s cultural event Metro Margazhi to be held between Dec 9 and Jan 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced Metro Margazhi, a Tamil culture and heritage event between December 9 and January 1 at respective metro stations in the city.

CMRL has planned to collaborate with artists and groups from various genres to celebrate Chennai's varied culture every year in December.

For this year events, artists and groups from various genres have been invited to collaborate by registering here.

As per CMRL press note, artists have been requested to register their entries on or before November 28.

“Based on the submissions, metro stations will be chosen accordingly, and the schedule for the programme will be announced later,” the CMRL note stated.