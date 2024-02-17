CMRL works in Adyar: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in Adyar area from Sunday to facilitate the proposed CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) construction work at Indira Nagar, Adyar.



The diversions will be on a trial basis, an official statement said.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from MG Road Junction via Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue towards OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road/Rajiv Gandhi Salai) will be restricted and diverted via 2nd Avenue-3rd Main Road-Indira Nagar 21st Cross Street-Indira Nagar 3rd Avenue to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Kalakshetra towards OMR will ply as usual.

Vehicles coming from KBN towards OMR will also ply as usual, stated an official release stated.

Vehicles coming from OMR via 2nd Avenue towards LB Road will be restricted, and the same will be diverted via 2nd Avenue-3rd Main Road-Indira Nagar 1st Main Road to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Kalakshetra through Indira Nagar 3rd Avenue towards LB Road will be diverted via Indira Nagar 4th Avenue-3rd Main Road-Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from OMR and Kalakshetra towards Kasthuribai Nagar Junction will be allowed to ply as usual.