CMRL works: Drinking water to be suspended in 3 zones on Jan 8, 9

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will carry out the interconnection of pipeline works at Venkatanarayana Street and Chamiers Road in Teynampet (Zone 9), the drinking water distribution centre will not be functional on January 8 and 9. This will result in the suspension of pipeline drinking water in several areas in the southern parts of the city.

A press release mentioned that as the Metro Rail underground work is in progress, they would interconnect the pipeline at Venkatanarayana Street and Chamiers Road from January 8, 6 am (Monday) to January 9, 6 am (Tuesday).

The water distribution through the pipeline in the residential areas of three zones in Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), and Adyar (Zone 13) will be suspended for two days. Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

People can reach out to the monitoring and control room of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board headquarters to raise complaints if alternative arrangements have not been made. However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out regularly without any hindrance.