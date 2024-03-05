CMRL to reassess travel demand from Velachery to Guindy/Little Mount

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract agreement for reassessment of travel demand for the implementation of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Tambaram to Velachery extending to either Guindy or Little Mount.

The agreement on Tuesday was signed for providing consultancy services with M/s SYSTRA MVA Consulting (India) Private Limited, who will also be updating the existing Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR).

As per CMRL press note, the scope of work involves preparation of travel demand forecasting study for implementing MRTS between Tambaram and Velachery, extending to either Guindy or Little Mount for a 26 km corridor.

As per the earlier DFR submitted toTamil Nadu government, the corridor was considered only up to Velachery MRTS station and did not consider connection to existing Metro stations through main commercial and residential areas of Velachery.

"Hence the re-assessment of travel demand forecasting study is being undertaken," stated the press note.