CMRL signs contract worth Rs 65 crore for operations at Madhavaram depot

The scope of work involves design and construction of operation control centre (OCC) at Madhavaram depot including civil, architecture, MEP, VAC and all associated works.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 July 2023 8:25 AM GMT
CHENNAI: For the construction of operations at Madhavaram depot, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with M/s URC Construction Private Limited for Rs 65.80 crore.

The scope of work involves design and construction of operation control centre (OCC) at Madhavaram depot including civil, architecture, MEP, VAC and all associated works.

In the presence of T Archunan, director (projects), the contract agreement was signed by T Livingstone Eliazer, chief general manager (PP &D) of CMRL and P Ramprasath – president projects, M/s URC Construction Private Limited.

ChennaiCMRLOperation control centreMadhavaram depotM/s URC Construction Private Limited
