CMRL signs contract worth Rs 1,063 for constructing metro stations in corridor 3

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) signed a contract worth Rs 1,063 crore for construction of metro stations in corridor 3 of phase 2 construction.

As per CMRL press note, CMRL signed the contract agreement with M/s Dineshchandra-soma Joint Venture recently for the sum. The contract is part of JICA funding for phase 2 metro rail construction.

The scope of work involves construction of four Underground Stations (US) at Moolakadai, Sembiyam, Perambur Market and Perambur Metro Crossover at Sembiam and works other than diaphragm wall of two US at Madhavaram Milk Colony and Murari Hospital (Madhavaram High Road Metro) in corridor 3.

In the presence of MA Siddique Managing Director, CMRL, the contract was signed by T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL and Pranav Kumar- Vice President (Technical), Dineshchandra-soma Joint Venture.