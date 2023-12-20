CMRL signs contract for installing platform screen doors for 36 elevated stations in phase 2

CHENNAI: For installing platform screen door (PSDs) systems in corridor 3 and corridor 5 of 36 elevations stations in phase II, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with M/s. ST Engineering Urban Solutions Limited for Rs 159.97 crore.



The PSD system will be installed in corridor-3 (Sholinganallur Lake to Sipcot II) and corridor-5 (Grain market to Elcot).

As per CMRL press note, the scope of work involves provision of a half height PSD system for 36 elevated stations. "CMRL will be introducing half height platform screen doors for elevated station platforms to facilitate driverless train operations. This will augment passenger and operational safety, "stated the press note.

Additionally, the works to be executed under the contract include design, manufacture, supply, verification, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, training and providing technical support for a complete integrated PSD system, including all control centre, platform, equipment room sub-systems and associated interfaces.

The contract was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Systems and Operations), CMRL and Ramaswamy Muthuraman, Vice President/Head PSD, Mobility (Rail and Road), ST Engineering Urban Solutions Limited.