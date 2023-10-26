CMRL service extended till Friday midnight for PAK vs SA cricket match

CHENNAI: For the Pakistan vs South Africa world cup match at Chidambaram stadium, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is extending the train service till midnight on Friday.

CMRL and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) have collaborated to provide seamless travel for viewers attending the world cup matches.

The extended train service on Friday has been scheduled as; in blue line, the trains departing from Government Estate station will travel towards Airport station and Wimco Nagar depot station, with service frequencies adjusted to passenger demand.

In the green line, the trains departing from MG Ramachandran Central metro station will be directed towards St Thomas Mount station at a 15-minute frequency, stated CMRL press note.

"Direct train service will not be operated between Central metro station and Airport metro station from 11 pm to 12 am on match days. Passengers traveling towards Airport metro shall interchange at Alandur metro station, "stated the press note.

And, viewers in possession of valid match tickets can take a free round-trip between their chosen destination and Government Estate metro station.

"Viewers can use their valid match tickets to scan barcodes at the automatic gates at Government Estate metro station, allowing seamless travel and return without additional costs, "the press note added.