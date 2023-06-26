CMRL records highest single-day ridership on June 23 with 2.81L passengers

CHENNAI: With 2.81L passengers, CMRL recorded highest single-day ridership on June 23.

Since January this year, the Chennai Metro Rail recorded the highest single-day ridership on June 23 with 2.81 lakh commuters.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press note, with a steady spike in ridership, CMRL had a ridership of 2,81,505 passengers taking the train.

In this, the maximum number of passengers travelled at Purathchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central metro station with 23,745.

Followed by 14,935 passengers at Thirumangalam metro and 14,938 passengers at Guindy metro stations.

The highest single-day ridership since January has been like; January 13 (2.65 lakh passengers), February 10 (2.61 lakh passengers), March 10 (2.58 lakh passengers), April 28 (2.68 lakh passengers) and May 24 (2.64 lakh passengers).

And to boost ridership, CMRL has been offering a 20 percent discount on metro travel cards and mobile QR code ticketing (single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes).

Passengers can also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000), stated the press note.