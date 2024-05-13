CMRL plans to detour Kelambakkam, Thiruporur corridor instead Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus: reports

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) are considering a detour plan of running the metro rail via Kelambakkam, Thiruporur corridor instead Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus due to non-feasibility.



CMRL had earlier decided a metro route from Siruseri to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Kelambakkam as an extension of corridor 3.

After completion of the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR), the department submitted it to the government in September 2023 that the area does not qualify for Metro Rail.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a CMRL official said, "In the initial study conducted in the stretch, it was found that Peak Hour Peak Direction (PHPD) traffic is lower than the required level. The ideal PHPD standard is 12,000 passengers per hour. But, the study yielded only 5,000 PHPD."

And, as per CMRL officials, the government taking note of the report has informed the proposal to be dropped and not to go further with Detailed Project Report (DPR) in the stretch.

The cancellation of the Siruseri to Kilambakkam Metro project has left the residents of the area disappointed, stated reports from Daily Thanthi.

Meanwhile, the authorities are considering implementing a detour via Kelambakkam, Thiruporur corridor.

No final decision has been taken in this regard, CMRL officials said.