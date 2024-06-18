CMRL phase 2 construction: Denizens fume over damaged roads, traffic diversions, congestion

CHENNAI: The ongoing construction of the Chennai Metro Rail phase II has led to traffic congestion and diversions, bad roads, damaged footpaths, poorly-designed speed breakers and cable wires crisscrossing the roads across the city.

For instance, in Perambur Barracks Road, a narrow road is used for vehicles to commute. Several shop owners allege that the Metro construction has led to a decrease in sales.

“There is traffic congestion even during non-peak hours. The road where the Perambur Barracks Road Metro station is set up was previously used as a major bus route connecting Vyasarpadi and Red Hills. Ever since buses were re-routed 6 months ago, passengers have to go to Pattalam, which is 1-km away. Currently, a narrow road is used for commute and it causes traffic jam even during non-peak hours,” said Sunilkumar, the owner of a small stall near the Metro station.

In Otteri, footpath was damaged, forcing pedestrians to use the narrow stretch, which is also in a bad condition. Residents near the Metro station complain that their cables and wires were also damaged due to the construction works.

In Palpannai Gate Road in Madhavaram, the situation is dire. A roadside food seller said that the speed breakers were constructed only a month ago. “They have caused many accidents as speeding vehicles are unaware of it. Lack of lights near the breakers is also another reason,” he pointed out.

Motorists along the ever-congested Villivakkam struggle to take U-turns. Vehicles parked on the either side of the roads block the way for pedestrians. Sellers on South Mada Street where the Villivakkam station is being built lament over their loss of business. “A path was dug in front of the shops, making it impossible for customers to walk in and out of our shop. Plus, there is no space for vehicles to take a U-turn and it causes traffic congestion all the time. Traffic police is rarely seen in the area,” averred Indrani K of Selvam sweets and bakery. Efforts to contact Chennai metro rail official for response proved futile.

CMRL’s phase-II construction (116 km)