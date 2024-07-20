CMRL on one side, illegal parking on the other: Encroachments eat into pavement in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Narrow roads due to encroachments can turn worse for commuters and residents with development projects. The stretch from Senthil Nagar to Retteri signal in Kolathur stands testimony. Illegal parking takes much of the road in this stretch apart from the blue barricades kept for Metro rail works.

Commuters and residents allege that the illegal encroachment of private vehicles, mostly cars, leaves pedestrians with space to walk.

“From Senthil Nagar to Retteri signal, there is a line-up of car showrooms and those selling second-hand cars. These shops over several years have been parking their four-wheelers on the road. We bore it until Metro Rail works have worsened our plight. Now, illegal parking of cars and blue barricades in most portions of the road are leading us to raise an issue,” said a resident of Senthil Nagar.

Another resident pointed out that these cars have become a permanent encroachment. “There is a private coffee shop near the signal. From there till a long stretch, cars can be seen completely encroaching upon the pedestrian walk,” he added.

With multiple schools located in and around the area, parents have pointed out the danger of accidents if the illegal encroachments are not cleared. Speaking to DT Next, a CMRL official said, “That portion of the road does not come under its purview. However, we will discuss with the concerned department about the encroachment issue.”