CMRL launches PhonePe ticketing service

CHENNAI: CMRL has teamed with PhonePe to develop digital QR-based ticketing for metro passengers. Passengers can now book digital QR-based tickets via the PhonePe Switch platform. This service will also include the existing 20 percent discount.

Managing Director of CMRL M.A. Siddique, launched the Digital QR-based ticketing system via Phonepe app on Friday at MetroS, Nandanam, Anna Salai. The Directors of CMRL, Rajesh Chaturvedi, T. Archunan, Prasanna Kumar Acharya, Sivakumar Ravindran, Manoharan K.A, Advisor (S and T) at CMRL, Rakesh Kumar, Head - Transit and Govt. BU at PhonePe, Senior officials of CMRL and Phonepe were present during the occasion.

PhonePe will gradually offer three major services for commuters: single journey ticket purchasing, return journey ticket booking, and smart card recharge on PhonePe Switch. Booking of single journey tickets on PhonePe Switch has been enabled in the first phase. The other two services will be available shortly. In addition to its collaboration with Chennai Metro, PhonePe has also worked with Hyderabad Metro, Mumbai Metro, and Delhi Metro. Commuters can purchase e-tickets for up to six persons at the same time from a single device and begin their journey by scanning it at Metro station entry and exit gates.

Commuters can book Chennai Metro rail tickets using PhonePe with the following steps: Open the PhonePe app and go to the Switch section, Select the Chennai Metro symbol from the Taxi and Metro category, Enter the stations of origin and destination, as well as the number of passengers, Make the payment through UPI, Following successful payment, a digital QR code will be produced which should be scanned at the entry and exit of the metro stations to complete the journey.

A total of 9,34,882 passengers have utilized the WhatsApp QR Code ticketing system between May 17, 2023 and November 15, 2023. 9,26,301 passengers have utilised the Paytm QR Code ticketing system between August 04, 2023 and November 15, 2023.