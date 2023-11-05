CMRL installs water pumps in phase 2 sites to mitigate monsoon

CHENNAI: Besides other measures taken by CMRL to combat the monsoon, adequate water pumps of various capacities have been installed across the construction sites to address water stagnation.

As per CMRL data, for the purpose of monitoring water levels and to dewater flooded areas, 350 water pumps have been installed in all corridors of phase II.

In corridor 3 between Madhavaram Milk Colony and Siruseri-SIPCOT, an overall 145 water pumps have been installed for the monsoon.

Of them, 55 pumps have been installed in Madhavaram to Kellis section, 33 pumps in Kellis to Taramani section, and nine in the Moolaikadi to Perambur section.

Furthermore, 16 pumps have been installed in the Otteri to Kellis section, 13 in the Kilpauk to Taramani section, 16 in the Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur section, and three in the Sholinganallur to Siruseri SIPCOT section, the press note said.

Additionally, for corridor 4 between Lighthouse to Poonamallee Depot, CMRL has installed 102 water pumps, of which, 11 are in the Lighthouse to Boat Club section, 61 in the Boat Club to Powerhouse section, 19 in the Powerhouse to Porur Bypass section, six in the Porur Bypass to Poonamallee Bypass section and five at Poonamallee Depot.

Subsequently, between Madhavaram Milk Colony and Sholinganallur in corridor 5, overall 103 water pumps have been deployed, with 10 at Madhavaram Depot, 50 in the Assisi Nagar to CMBT section, 10 in the CMBT to Puzhudiwakkam section, and 33 in the Puzhudiwakkam to Elcot section.

In addition to these, CMRL has also installed four water pumps in Panagal Park, two with 100 HP motor capacity and one with 25 HP, and one with 10 HP motor capacity.

"The collected water will be stored in a 1.25 lakh liter Panagal Park sump constructed by CMRL and then diverted to the Nandanam canal. CMRL is also working closely with the Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure that the city is well-prepared for the Monsoon season," added the press note.