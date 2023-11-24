CMRL facilitates travellers to travel at Rs.5 on Sunday

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announces a unique one-day offer to celebrate its Foundation day and promote digital ticketing options.

On Sunday, December 3rd travellers can travel at a fare of Rs 5 for single journey e-QR tickets through Static QR, Paytm, WhatsApp, or PhonePe. This initiative seeks to promote the use of digital payment methods and improve commuters overall travel experiences.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Chennai, who have been instrumental in our success. This special fare is a token of our appreciation for their unwavering support and trust in CMRL" said Rajesh Chaturvedi Director (Systems and Operations) of CMRL.

The offer for a single-journey e-QR ticket is only available on December 3rd and is limited to e-QR tickets. This promotion is not available for Singara Chennai Card, Travel Card, Store Value Pass through CMRL Mobile App, or Paper QR.