Begin typing your search...
CMRL experiences 10 minutes delay in blue line from Chennai Central - Airport
Green Line is functioning as per normal schedule. The issue is being attended to on a war footing basis, stated a report from CMRL
CHENNAI: Due to technical glitch, Chennai Metro Train services is experiencing delay by 10 minutes from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport Station in the blue Line.
Green Line is functioning as per normal schedule. The issue is being attended to on a war footing basis, stated a report from CMRL
Further details awaited.
Next Story