CMRL experiences 10 minutes delay in blue line from Chennai Central - Airport

Green Line is functioning as per normal schedule. The issue is being attended to on a war footing basis, stated a report from CMRL

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 July 2024 12:35 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-10 17:21:07.0  )
CMRL experiences 10 minutes delay in blue line from Chennai Central - Airport
Chennai Metro Train

CHENNAI: Due to technical glitch, Chennai Metro Train services is experiencing delay by 10 minutes from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport Station in the blue Line.

Green Line is functioning as per normal schedule. The issue is being attended to on a war footing basis, stated a report from CMRL

Further details awaited.

DTNEXT Bureau

