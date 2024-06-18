CMDA to study commercial viability of Global Sports City

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) finalising Semmencheri for setting up Global Sports City, the planning authority has decided to study the technical and commercial viability of the proposed project.



CMDA has invited consultants to prepare detailed techno-economic feasibility reports and provide transaction advisory services and floated a tender. A techno-economic feasibility study is a comprehensive assessment that delves into a proposed project's technical and commercial aspects.

Earlier, the planning authority was mulling setting up the global facility in one of the three places – Kuthambakkam, Vandalur and Semmencheri. However, Semmencheri has been finalised due to the availability of land and connectivity.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government announced that it would set up a state-of-the-art Global Sports City in Chennai which would promote the development of sports, and help the city emerge as a favoured destination for leading sports events, during the state budget session in March, 2023.

As per the proposal, the sports city will have a large stadium, football grounds, athletic tracks, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, velodrome among others. The facility will also have administrative blocks and accommodation for sportspersons and others.

Once completed, the Semmencheri Global Sports City will become a prime training facility for sportspersons of the State. Also, the facility will help the State in conducting global-level sports events in the future. Even though the CMDA will create the facility, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will operate it.