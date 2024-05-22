CMDA can’t continue with Chennai shoreline development plan without approval, says NGT

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday barred the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority from continuing with the Comprehensive Shoreline Development Plan (CSDP) without getting approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as identified beaches.

In the order in the case of the alleged flattening of sand dunes at Injambakkam beach, NGT said the CMDA also has to get appropriate approval from the TN Coastal Zone Management Authority other than the cleaning and removal of encroachments.

Fishermen activist K Saravanan filed the application alleging the CMDA and Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation Projects Ltd, a special purpose vehicle established by the government to renourish and revitalise the coast from Marina beach to Kovalam for Rs 100 crore, was levelling sand dunes using earthmovers, digging borewells in Olive Ridley turtle nesting ground, and dumping construction debris for building amenities.

Even as the TN State Coastal Management Authority returned the proposal stating that the activities were not permissible in the CRZ area, it went beyond its statutory mandate and suggested the CMDA to try for Blue Flag Certification, he said.

But the CMDA claimed that no dunes were destroyed, and added that the beach stretches were fragmented with sparse access. The 'Integrated Coastal Community Development for Kasimedu, Tiruvottiyur, Injambakkam and Akkarai' was envisioned as a community development project to develop coastal communities, improve access and safety of beach users, and support livelihood.

But the panel said unless and until the MoEF&CC identifies the stretch between the Kasimedu and Akkarai for Blue Flag Certification, it may not be possible for the CMDA to do any kind of activity.