CM Stalin arrives in Chennai after completing Spain tour 

CHENNAI: After completing his visit to Spain, Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Chennai on Wednesday.

CM Stalin visited Spain to attract investments from various industrial companies to Tamil Nadu.

He left for Spain on January 27 and consulted with high officials of various industrial companies.

On Tuesday, Stalin announced the investment pact on micro-blogging site 'X'.

Stalin said, "We wrapped up exhilarating talks with top executives from Spain's industrial giants—Gestamp, Talgo, and Edibon. convinced them of the boundless opportunities in Tamil Nadu, India's manufacturing powerhouse. Thrilled to seal the deal with Edibon, securing a massive investment of Rs 540 crore.

Several Ministers, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, along with DMK functionaries, came and welcomed back the CM.