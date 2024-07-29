Class 8 boy slips and falls to death from 4th floor while on video call in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: A 13 year old boy allegedly slipped and fell from the fourth floor of his friend’s apartment in Vadapalani on Sunday night. He was allegedly on a video call with his friends when the incident happened.

The deceased was identified as B Prajan. Police said that he had visited his friend’s house at Alagar Nagar, Vadapalani for group studies. He was a class 8 student at a private school.

Prajan was atop the cement slab on the water tank and on a video call with his friends when he allegedly slipped and fell, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. Vadapalani Police are investigating.