CK’s Bakery rings in Mother's Day week with newly-launched rose milk pistachio cake

CHENNAI: CK's Bakery has rolled out a new rose milk pistachio cake in honour of Mother's Day. Describing the cake as a delicious mix of the beloved south Indian beverage with the nutty goodness of pistachios, the brand vouches that it will evoke warmth and nostalgia, two qualities associated with maternal bonds, thus making this the perfect dessert to celebrate Mother's Day week with.

What's more, the brand has also rolled out a special 10% offer for the rose milk pistachio cake that is valid until May 17.



CK’s Bakery sells a wide variety of delicacies and savoury items at multiple outlets across south India. Notably, the brand credits itself as the first outlet to introduce panini grilled sandwiches in Chennai.