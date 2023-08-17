Civic body cancels patta for transpersons

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued a notice to the panchayat president of Nainarkuppam in Cuddalore district, seeking explanation about a resolution adopted by the civic body seeking to cancel the patta that the State government had issued to transpersons.

Hearing a petition filed by ND Mohan, Nainarkuppam panchayat president, seeking a direction to the district Collector to dispose of his petition to cancel the patta, Justice SM Subramaniam said the petitioner’s representation itself was in direct violation of Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution.

The resolution adopted to cancel patta was also unconstitutional and in violation of the fundamental rights ensured to the citizens, the judge added. “The reasons stated in the representation causes concern to the mind of this court and therefore, the petitioner is directed to be present before this court and explain under what circumstances the resolution was passed by panchayat,” the judge added.

Justice Subramaniam also directed the petitioner to file an affidavit to explain under what authority of law has he adopted resolution in the panchayat and subsequently given such representation to the Collector and adjourned the case to August 21.

According to Nainarkuppam panchayat president Mohan, a resolution was adopted by the village panchayat on April 4 to cancel the patta given to the transpersons. He had also submitted a representation before the district Collector raising the same demand for cancelling the patta issued to transpersons.