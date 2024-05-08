Chennai records all-time high peak power demand of 4,590 MW on May 6

CHENNAI: Chennai city on Monday recorded an all-time high peak power demand of 4,590 MW and the highest consumption of 97.77 million units (Mu). The city’s previous peak of 4,470 MW and highest consumption of 97.43 Mu were recorded on May 3. In 2023, the highest power demand was 4,300 MW and the maximum power

consumption in a day was 92.7 Mu. Across the State, the peak power demand on Monday was 20,142 MW and consumption was 441.192 Mu. So far, the state has recorded an all-time high peak power demand of 20,830 MW on May 2, and the maximum consumption in a day was 454.320 Mu on April 30.