City police officials to hold mega grievance camp on Saturday

CHENNAI: As part of mega grievances camp on Saturday, the city police commissioner and 12 deputy commissioners of Chennai police districts will meet petitioners from 9.30 am onwards.

Accordingly, arrangements are being made to conduct the mega public-grievance camps to receive petitions from the public and to take appropriate action on them.

On Saturday, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Chennai Commissioner of Police, is holding the camp at the Police Commissioner's Office at Vepery from 9.30 am onwards and receives petitions from the public to give appropriate disposal.

Similarly DCs of Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet, Pulianthope, Anna Nagar, Kolathur, Koyambedu, Triplicane, Kilpauk, Mylapore, Adyar, T.Nagar and St.Thomas Mount will conduct a public grievance redressal camp and receive petitions from the public for appropriate action.

While DCs of Kilpauk, Triplicane, Adyar, and St Thomas Mount will receive the grievance petitions at their respective offices, Flower Bazaar DC will meet the petitioners at St Gabriel's school off Broadway, Washermenpet DC is expected to meet the visitors at TN police community hall in New Washermenpet.

Golden Mahal on Erukkanchery Road will be the venue of the meeting for Pulianthope DC and Anna Nagar DC will meet the members of the public at Ayyavoo Mahal on Poonamale high road. Kolathur DC will meet petitioners at Green Field International School in Madhavaram while Koyambedu DC's interactive venue will be the conference hall in Dr MGR Educational and research institute in Maduravoyal. Mylapore DC will meet the petitioners at IMAGE auditorium, MRC Nagar.