Citizen Connect: Uneven level of manholes on Perambur Patel Road pose threat to commuters

CHENNAI: The raised manhole covers of stormwater drain have become a serious safety concern on Patel Road in Perambur.

The protruding cover has not only led to many minor accidents due to the skidding of two-wheelers, it has also caused inconvenience for road users.

After partial damage, the repair to these stormwater drain covers was done last year but after that manhole height rose. The uneven roads due to this have led to disruption in the smooth flow of traffic. The regular motorists on Patel Road have termed these covers unscientific and dangerous.

“It is leading to sudden swerves or jolts as vehicles attempt to avoid it. Motorcycles and bicycles are particularly vulnerable, as hitting a raised cover at speed can cause loss of control. The vehicles may also experience damage to tires, suspension, or even lose control if they hit it unexpectedly,” says Ajith Kumar, a regular motorist on the route.

The motorists and pedestrians say that the Patel Road was in a dilapidated condition for a long time and while it was re-laid, such raised and uneven stormwater drain covers are posing a threat now.

“The shoddy work done by the contractors of Greater Chennai Corporation had collapsed multiple times but a proper solution is not sought for this. This is a long pending issue. Instead of reconstructing the damaged chamber, they fixed an oversized cover and raised the height of the same by a few feet or more. We urge GCC officials to stop giving us a temporary shoddy cosmetic makeover over to close the complaint,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident of Perambur.

The zonal officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the issue has been raised to them and the repair work of the manhole will be done soon.