Citizen connect: This time, it is govt cars illegally parked on footpath in Egmore

CHENNAI: The pavements across the city are often encroached on by illegally parked vehicles causing a nuisance for pedestrians and commuters as they are forced to walk through the busy roads.

The footpaths are usually occupied by vendors, tea sellers, and two-wheelers. In the case of the footpath in front of the railway office near the entrance of the Egmore Metro Station, situated on the busy EVK Sampath Road, the vehicles of the union government or the vehicles operated on a contract basis for the railways are illegally parked.

Explaining the issue, Gayathri S, a daily commuter and a student in the nearby academy, said, “The government cars are parked on the pavement every day. As the buses ply very close to the side of the pavement to stop at the bus stand, it turns out to be a risk for the commuters and pedestrians and accidents are likely to occur often.”

When DT Next visited the location, it was revealed that many school children and office goers use this pavement and the government vehicles parked here force them to use the busy road to commute.

Another regular commuter, K Narendran, opined that the commuters using this pathway face difficulties daily. Illegal parking on the footpaths has become rampant across the city raising serious concerns. When DT Next contacted an official attached to the Southern Railway, he said he would look into the issue.