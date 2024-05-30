CITIZEN CONNECT: Struggling public seek FoB or subway at Padi flyover

CHENNAI: The residents and commuters, especially those using the road under Padi flyover have been left in a lurch with a lack of proper lighting facilities and pedestrian infrastructure such as a subway and Foot-over-Bridge (FoB).

The Padi grade separator has been crucial and a prominent flyover of sorts that connects several key locations into and out of the city. However, during the construction of the flyover, stairs were also constructed for pedestrians to use. But, the public and residents allege that the stairs at this point are of no use to the people.

“The road below the bridge is left unattended by the government departments as the public is barely able to cross the road. With mushrooming business and a prominent wholesale enterprise, the crowd in the locality has also grown exponentially. But, the infrastructure has not improved,” said a daily commuter.

Also, the commuter pointed out that during the night time, there is no lighting facility for people to cross the road. As several people use the road to travel to the Koyambedu bus stand, the public has been seeking either better lighting or a subway/ FoB.

“As the stairs at the location are not serving any purpose, we urge the government to consider constructing a pedestrian subway or a FoB, whichever is feasible for the location,” requested a resident of MTH Road.

Besides this, the resident added that due to the deserted and dark look of the road in the night, women have been hesitant to take the route. “Also, it is vital that the city is made walkable and for which infrastructure must be improved,” the resident added.