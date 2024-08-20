Citizen Connect: Stench from open drain cause of worry in Avadi

CHENNAI: Daily commuters, especially pedestrians, who walk through the Nehru Bazar Street in the Avadi market area have to clip their noses due to the unbearable stench that emits from the open sewage.

There have been no moments when the pedestrians have raised the issue, but this stench is becoming worse as days go by.

Incidentally, the street is located near the Avadi City Municipal Corporation office and Is often seen crowded every day. There are also eateries situated very close to the drain and the stench has impacted the sales.

A worker nearby said, “The foul smell from the sewage has been there for many days or can be said many years. There is an iron rod inside the drain which is stopping the flow of water. The sewage flowing through the drainage gets clogged resulting in filth accumulating and the foul smell becoming unbearable.”

The open drainage also poses a serious threat to the people as they could trip and fall inside the drain. Protruding iron rods add to the danger.

Revathy K, who is a regular commuter, said, “Each time I pass through this way I have to cover my nose due to the bad smell emitting from the drain. Authorities concerned must take necessary action against the issue which has become perennial.”

The unhygienic condition of the drain is also a source of mosquito breeding. Many people also throw waste into the drain making the situation worse.

Denizens complain that the area which is developing needs special attention.

Despite being close to the Municipal Office, none appears to be bothered about the sorry condition in the area. Officers attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation were not reachable.