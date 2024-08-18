Citizen connect Chennai: Sewage overflow near Arumbakkam Metro Station causing inconvenience

CHENNAI: Overflow of sewage water is a perennial concern for the commuters using the Arumbakkam Metro Station daily as it emits a foul odour and causes inconvenience. The Metro users on the 100 ft road have raised the problem to the civic workers but the issue persists.

The motorists or pedestrians also complain that the sewage water overflow due to leaking manhole makes it difficult for them to use the footpath as the water is keeps overflowing on it.

Though there is no parking on the side of the metro, there are pick-ups and drops from vehicles at the Metro station entrance and even cab aggregators who find it difficult to park even for a few minutes, as the foul smell has become intolerable.

“Some buses for other districts have a pickup point near the Metro station but it is highly inconvenient for the passengers because one cannot wait in such spaces,” said Mohan, another resident of the area.

Commuters blame the authorities for not maintaining the sewage system properly, which is leading to frequent overflows. They demand better maintenance and prompt action to resolve the issue.

“It’s clear that the authorities are not maintaining the sewage system properly. This issue has been going on for months, and nothing seems to be done. We cannot even wait for cabs or autos here because the sewage overflow is not just an inconvenience but the foul odour is unbearable,” said Jaya, a regular Metro commuter.

The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is responsible for the maintenance of the manholes and sewage system. When contacted, a senior official from the CMWSSB said that the team would inspect the site and ensure that the overflow of sewage water is arrested.