Citizen connect: Public seek traffic signal, speed breaker at Ponmar junction

CHENNAI: The parents of school going children and regular commuters have pointed out that the Ponmar junction lacks traffic signal and has no speed breaker, despite several students travelling the stretch on a regular basis.

The commuters and residents speaking to DT Next alleged that Medavakkam to Mambakkam Main Road has been witnessing heavy traffic throughout the day. And, importantly, during peak hours, the traffic leaves pedestrians with no road space.

A parent of the child studying in a private school nearby said, “The traffic has drastically increased in Medavakkam, and while progressing towards Mambakkam, the vehicular movement in the recent past has also swelled. This has affected pedestrians, especially children.”

Speaking further the parent noted that importantly the Ponmar junction in the main road has heavy traffic at all times, including school peak hours.

“More than 4,500 students at present are using this junction. But, with such a busier stretch, there is neither a properly functioning traffic signal nor speed breaker in the junction,” said the parent.

Additionally, another parent pointed out that there is danger lurking at the stretch also during evening hours with many vehicles engaging in rash driving.

“Traffic signals are imperative at the junction so that the traffic is better regulated. The Corporation officials and police should pay attention to this request,” he said.

Commenting on this, an official noted that inspection about the junction will be taken to ensure the traffic signal and speed breakers are put in place.