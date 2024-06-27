Citizen Connect: Piling of garbage, debris on Gandhi Street irks residents

CHENNAI: Most of the commuters avoid travelling on Anna Nagar Gandhi Street in Pammal and it is not because of traffic congestion but the main reason is something else.

Commuting over the garbage and debris, which is indiscriminately dumped on one side of the road, is the main reason for the stretch being neglected.

The residents complain that the recent rains have also added more woes to the stretch, especially for the motorists who are struggling to wade through.

In addition, the underwater sewage project is also underway on this road. Despite several complaints to the Pammal Municipality officials, no one has taken action to remove the garbage which would help in adding more space for the commuters.

“This has been a long-time problem. Since people are dumping garbage, the menace of stray dogs has also increased. The dogs keep chasing two-wheelers quite often in the night creating danger,” S Kannan, a mechanic, whose shop is just opposite the disputed site.

He said he also lost several customers, who avoid the road and have shifted to other mechanics in other areas.

K Bharadhan, a senior citizen, who used to go for a regular walk along Gandhi Street, said, “The issue not only ends with the garbage. But also the road, which is in very bad due to the sewage project. The project is getting delayed. The officials have to act immediately,” he said.

When contacted by a senior official from the Pammal Municipality, he said the problem does not exist only in Gandhi Street.

“Almost all Pammal areas including the neighbouring Anakaputhur are facing the same problem due to the ongoing underground sewage project,” he said.

“The recent unexpected rains have made things even worse,” he said, adding “People have never understood that we are working day and night to rectify their problem. This issue will also be solved soon”.

T Manigandan, who stays in Pammal Nalla Thambi Road for several years, opined that the ongoing project is taking too long.

“The main problem is also that the authorities will complete the project soon in Chennai city limits and since Pallavaram is in the suburbs, the project is taking a long time”.