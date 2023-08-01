Citizen connect: Overflowing sewage perennial issue for residents in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Overflowing sewage stagnating in public places is a menace residents of Vijayalakshmipuram in Ambattur are forced to live with for months together.

The residents complain that damaged sewerage hasn’t been rectified despite multiple grievances raised to the ward councillor and concerned departments. “The civic body constructed a storm water drain that blocked the existing sewerage system. The sewage is overflowing and stagnating on the streets,” said Ponmani, a resident of Vijayalakshmipuram.

The streets have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes because of the overflowing sewerage system putting the residents under various risks, the resident lamented. The situation is worse as sewage contaminates groundwater. Though complaints were raised by the metro water board and corporation to bring in a permanent solution, there is no respite, allege locals.

“The civic body should have arranged for an alternative sewerage system. On the other hand, many houses are yet to get drainage connections in the locality, which also adds to the overflowing sewage issue,” said S Jayachandran, a civic activist from Ambattur. When contacted, ward 80 councillor BK Murthy stated that temporary measures have been taken by pumping out the stagnated drainage water on the road. He also said that at least 90 percent of the residents have got their drainage connections. But the remaining don’t have legal documents, and some stay near the water bodies, he said.

“Residents are not willing to pay Rs 4,000 for getting a sewerage connection, they urge the civic body to provide it for free. We urge them to get sewerage connections at the earliest,” he added.