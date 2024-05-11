Citizen connect: Non functional lift in Nungambakkam railway station irks commuters

CHENNAI: The non functional lifts or escalators are repeatedly found in various railway stations across the city.

In Nungambakkam railway station, which has thousands of footfalls per day, has only one lift for passengers and there are no escalators.

On Wednesday, it was found that the lift was non-functional, and the travellers, especially those with luggage, were struggling to climb the stairs. The elderly and disabled are without a choice other than to climb the steps and reach the other side.

This is the only lift in the railway station, and there are no other lifts or escalators in the situation.

"There is no other option left for the passengers other than to climb the stairs. It is necessary to have at least the lift functional, as elderly people like us find it difficult to climb the stairs with luggage, " said B. Kannan, a commuter travelling through the railway station.

S. Savithri, a senior citizen, said, "When we reached the station, we only came to know that the lift was non-functional. For senior citizens like me, it is a hectic task to get upstairs."

As there are educational institutions situated nearby, a lot of students and staff and the office goers in the nearby organisations use this station for commuting.

When contacted, a railway staff member in the station said that the lift has been closed for maintenance work and is unsure when the work will be completed.