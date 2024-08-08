Citizen Connect: Nathamuni signal in Villivakkam needs better traffic regulation

CHENNAI: The Villivakkam residents and commuters have urged the city police to regulate the traffic on the MTH road near the Padi bridge and to man the Nathamuni signal.

With private and government schools in the area, parents and students have requested the local police to regulate the signal better as vehicles violate road rules.

“The Nathamuni signal and the entire stretch have high vehicular movement throughout the day. But, there is hardly any police personnel manning the signal. Due to vehicles violating road rules, there is a possibility of fatalities in the area,” said a SIDCO colony resident.

Additionally, a government school teacher in the locality pointed out that there is no proper stop sign, and the ‘stop’ indication is marked on the road for commuters to adhere to rules. “With the Padi bridge connecting important localities, strict traffic regulation and manning the signal is imperative,” the teacher urged.

Meanwhile, the residents, especially those using the road under the Padi flyover, have been left in the lurch with a lack of proper lighting facilities and pedestrian infrastructure such as a subway and Foot-over-Bridge (FoB).

The Padi grade separator has been crucial and a prominent flyover connecting several key locations into and out of the city. However, during the construction of the flyover, stairs were also constructed for pedestrians to use. However, the public alleges that the stairs are useless to the people at this point. A civic body office staff member in Villivakkam assured they would take the issue to the local police.