Citizen Connect: Kadappa Road in Kolathur not re-laid post CMWSSB works

CHENNAI: The maintenance works by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) do cause inconvenience for motorists as the sewage pipeline works also involve scrapping and digging of the roads, making them congested.

However, what irks the motorists in Kolathur is that the roads are not re-laid after the completion of the works on Kadappa Road.

The width of the Kadappa Road which was about 20 feet has been reduced to 10 feet as the CMWSSB had undertaken the maintenance works along the stretch of the Vinayagapuram Pump Station to the Puthagaram Pump Station but did not re-lay the road.

“The road was dug up by the CMWSSB after obtaining permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation. The work has been completed and it has not been re-laid so far. It not only makes the motorists struggle to drive through it but also leads to accidents,” says Saeed, a resident of the area.

The maintenance work was carried out during the monsoon and as per regular norms, the roads should be re-laid by the department in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation zonal officials.

Another resident of Sathya Nagar near Kadappa Road, K Suresh says that it has been more than two months since the maintenance work was completed and the reduction of road width has led to traffic congestion. It is also difficult for people to drive on the scrapped road, as it has developed multiple potholes. Half of the portion of the road cannot be used by motorists because it has been dug up and not re-laid.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation authorities say that the CMWSSB officials are aware of the re-laying work that needs to be taken on the stretch. The zonal authorities say that the road was levelled after it was dug and could not be re-laid due to the rains. The re-laying work will be done soon.